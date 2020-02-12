IOF raze Palestinian land west of Salfit

PNN/ Salfit/

Israeli Occupation bulldozers on Tuesday continued to level dozens of dunums of Palestinian land in Hares village, west of Salfit in the occupied West Bank, to prepare the area for the expansion of the illegal settlement of Ariel and the construction of new factories.

The bulldozed land, about 250 dunums, belongs to the Islamic Awqaf Authority and is located between Hares village and Burqin town.

Hares mayor Omar Samara said that the Israeli occupation authority bulldozed over 100 dunums of this land about one month ago and resumed its leveling activities again with no prior notice.

The same bulldozers also destroyed a cultivated plot of land belonging to a local farmer called Omar Fazaa in a nearby area.