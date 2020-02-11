Poll: 89% of Palestinians oppose Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The latest poll on the Palestinian public opinion, prepared by Dr. Nabil Kukali, revealed that:

(89.2 %) of the Palestinians oppose at various degrees the plan of the US President Donald Trump known as “Deal of the Century”.

(85.2%) believe that after the proclamation of the “Deal”, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict became more intractable.

(82.0 %) are of the opinion that the Palestinian leadership’s rejection of the Deal was a right decision.

(74.3 %) are satisfied with the response of President Mahmoud Abbas to the Deal.

The latest poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Public Opinion (www.pcpo.org), during the period from January 31 – February 6, 2020 covered a random sample of (1255) Palestinian respondents representing the various demographic specimens of Palestinians (18 years and above) living in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip. It revealed that (89.2 %) of the Palestinian oppose at various extents the plan of the US President Donald Trump known as “Deal of the Century”.

Deal of the Century

Responding to the question:”In general, do you support or oppose the plan of the US President Donald Trump known as “Deal of the Century” ?, (66.5 %) of the respondents said they” strongly oppose” it, (22.7 %) “somewhat oppose it”, (8.5 %) “somewhat support it” (0.8 %) “strongly support it” and (1.5 %) said “I don’t know”.

The US President Donald Trump

Regarding the question:” US President Donald Trump said that his view of peace is different from the other views and plans laid by the foregoing US administrations, as his plan “makes the region more safe between Israelis and the Palestinians”, do you agree or disagree with this ?”.

(64.6 %) said they “strongly disagree”, (21.2 %) “somehow disagree”, (10.2 %) “somehow agree”, (2.3 %) “strongly agree” with it, whilst (1.7 %) had no opinion.

The Palestinian – Israeli Conflict

(85.2 %) of the Palestinian public perceive that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict became after the proclamation of the Deal more intractable than ever, whilst (11.4 %) believe that the Deal is for the Palestinians an irrecoverable opportunity for achieving peace, and (3.4 %) declined to disclose their opinion.

The Palestinian leadership’s rejection of the Deal

With respect to the question:”Some people think that the rejection of the Deal by the Palestinian leadership was a right decision, whilst others believe that it was a wrong and precipitate decision. Which opinion is closer to your mind ?”, (82.0 %) said “it was a right decision” against

(14.1 %) who said that “it was a wrong and precipitate decision”, and (3.9 %) had no opinion.

Stance of President Mahmoud Abbas on the Deal

Responding to the question:”Are you content or discontent with the way President Mahmoud Abbas dealt with the proclamation of the Deal by US President Donald Trump ?”, (49.8 %) said “very content”, (24.5 %) “somehow content”, (10.6 %), “somehow discontent”, (8.9 %) “very discontent” and (6.2 %) said “I don’t know”.

Options for the Palestinian Refusal

Regarding the question:”In the light of the Palestinians’ refusal of the ‘Deal of the Century’, which of the following options you think are most likely as to administer the Palestinian

matters ?”, (12.1 %) said “dissolution of the Palestinian Authority and putting the world before the responsibilities of the resulting legal void”, (23.1 %) said “administer the resistance by the Palestinian factions”, (15.1 %) said “unilaterally proclaim the Palestinian state”, ((26.3 %) said “escalation of the resistance”, (18.9 %) are for “keeping the Palestinian Authority as it is now, but develop new strategies for the administration of the Palestinian matters”, and (4.5 %) said “I don’t know”.

Future Perspectives

Responding to the question:”If you think now of the future and your children become in your age, do you think there will be peace at that time between Israelis and Palestinians ?”, (9.5 %) said “surely”, (13.0 %) said “likely”, (13.0 %) said “It’s possible”, (20.4 %) “likely not”, (41.0 %) said “certainly not”, and (3.1 %) said “I don’t know”.

Concern about own subsistence

Regarding the question:” Up to which extent are you concerned at present about the subsistence of your family ?”, (35.0 %) answered “concerned”, (28.0 %) “very concerned”, (21.0 %) “not so much concerned”, (13.8 %) “not concerned at all”, and (1.4 %) said “I don’t know”.

The overall economic situation:

On the question:” How do you rate the overall economic situation in the Palestinian Territories?”, (71.2 %) answered “bad”, (19.5 %) “middle”, and only (2.5 % %) said “good” and (6.9 %) said “I don’t know”.

The Citizen’s Concern

With regard to the question:”What is your main concern at present ?”, (24.9 %) answered “job/money”, (19.2 %) “safety”, (22.2 %) “health” and (33.7 %) “the future”.

Self-content with one’s life:

And lastly responding to the question:” Given a scale of self-content between (1) and (10) grades where (1) stands for “extremely discontent” and (10) for “extremely content”, where would you stand on this scale ?”, the result was –as an arithmetic average – (5.24) at a standard deviation of (2.024) degree. This means that the Palestinian public is generally somehow content with their lives.