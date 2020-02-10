USA to downsize foreign aid spending by 21%, except for Israel

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The White House revealed on Monday, a $4.8 trillion budget proposal that would significantly cut spending on foreign aid and social security networks, while allocating about $2 billion to build the wall between the United States and Mexico, and increase funding for NASA and the Ministry Veterans Affairs and the Department of Homeland Security.

The plan to reduce foreign aid includes the majority of the countries of the world, with which the United States provides aid, except for Israel.

The budget is not expected to pass in the House, which is controlled by Democrats, but there are indications that Republicans aim to regain control of the House in the 2020 elections.

The plan aims to eliminate ‘federal deficit’, which will exceed one trillion dollars by 2035.

The White House is seeking to cut 4.4 trillion federal spending over the next ten years, including cuts in food coupons and food vouchers.