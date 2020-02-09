Report: Deal of the Century Establishes Grand Apartheid Regime in Palestine  

By: Mah’d Zabin/ NBPRS/

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements stated in its latest periodic boycott report , that the American President, Trump unveiled his ‘Deal of the Century’ to resolve the Palestinian – Israeli conflict, the overwhelming majority of the observers, politicians and the countries concerned to end the conflict were shocked to read the details of his plan, which heavily favors Israel, and prejudices the rights of the Palestinian people under the worst ever Apartheid Israeli Regime supported now by the American Administration, which allegedly advocates democracy and human rights’ principles in the world, but, when it comes to Israel, it does not only ignore all that, but also interprets them the way that benefits Israel and its interests, without taking into its account that the international laws, treaties and covenants stipulated the establishment of a Palestinian sovereign State on the June 4th, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

While Trump and Netanyahu work bilaterally on imposing new reality over the Palestinian territories, many countries around the world have warned of the dangers of the plan. Our leadership and people are doing their utmost to confront the Trump’s unjust plan. Formal and popular rallies and activities took place, of which were, the calls for a comprehensive boycott of all Israeli goods and products, and preventing their entry into the Palestinian territories. Such steps will inevitably incur heavy economic losses to Israel. Official statistics showed that the Israeli annual exports to the Palestinian territories are estimated at about US $ 3 billion, in return for only US $ ½ billion of its imports from the Palestinian territories.

Within this context, the Palestinian Government issued a decision to prevent the entry of Israeli food products. Accordingly, operation room was formed. It included the Ministry of National Economy, customs police, public intelligence, and preventive security in order to implement the gov’t’s decision. For its part, the Palestinian Consumer Protection Societies called for the necessity of supporting the decision, and embodying awareness of the Palestinian consumer and merchant as well to support the Palestinian products. Worth noting that another decision was taken by the Palestinian government last year that prevents importing of Israeli calves. It also incurred heavy losses to the Israeli farmers, who demonstrated in front of the Netanyahu’s office.

For his part, the PLO’s Executive Committee member, and Head of the National Bureau for Defending the Land and Resisting Settlement, Tayseer Khaled called for forming a national boycott committees in all Governorates in which labor, women and youths’ union be included in order to impose a comprehensive boycott on occupation products in general, and settlement products in particular, and preventing their entry into the Palestinian markets under the Palestinian National Council’s resolutions in 2018, and the successive Palestinian Central Council’s resolutions to support the Palestinian Government’s decision.

At the Arab level, in Qatar, youth against normalization with Israel announced a campaign titled “Baskam_normalization” to monitor the Qatari normalization over the last 3 years, and to educate the society on normalization in the country, and its effects and ways of confronting it.

In Tunisia, during a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, President, Qais Saeed called for investigation in an Israeli player, Aaron’s participation in an international tennis tournament that was held in Tunis during January 26th – February 1st, following thousands of Tunisian protestors took to the streets of the Capital.

In the Oman Sultanate, BDS denounced the Sultanate’s ambassador presence at the Deal of the Century’s Conference in the USA. It also asserted the Omanis’ fix stance of rejecting all kinds of normalization with Israel, and asserted their full support to the Palestinian Cause. In Mauritania, the Mauritanian National Team’s player, Hassan Al-Eid also rejected the idea of contracting with “Israeli Clubs,” considering that as shame and disgraceful.

In the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Jordanian Parliament passed a draft law that prevents importing Gas from Israel. The parliamentary move came following a series of activities and rallies that demanding the nulling of the agreement. Demonstrators raised banners saying, “We Won’t Mortgage Ourselves to the Occupation,” and “We Won’t be Partners in the Crime.”

At the European level, the Irish – Palestinian Solidarity Campaign organized a protest in Dublin to reject the Israeli Ministry of Tourism’s participation at an International Tourist Fair. In Ireland, the BDS campaign renewed the call to boycott the British Tesco Co. as it imports and purchases Israeli settlement goods.

In France, the BDS intensified its calls to work against HP Co. as it provided the Israeli Occupation Army with a technology that can be used to restrict Palestinian movement at the Israeli checkpoints. In the United Kingdom, the Manchester-Palestine activists organized a protest in front of an Israeli weapons factory named, “House Ferranti,” demanding to end the military cooperation between Britain and Israel.

In Austria, the Palestinian organizations sit-in a protest at the Stefanz Platz square in Austrian’s Capital Vienna in solidarity with the BDS, denouncing the government’s intention to prevent its activities and impose sanctions on it, under the pretext that it implements anti-Semitic activities. Moreover, a massive demonstration was organized early February by the BDS’ branches in Europe, held in front of the German Parliament in Berlin to reject the parliament’s decision to criminalize the BDS.

In spite of the great efforts made by the American Authorities to criminalize the BDS Movement, an American Physicians Union decided to boycott the first international conference on Herbal Medicine hosted by the Occupation State next month in Tiberias. Israeli sources said that the union’s decision came as a result of the great pressure made by the BDS, and online activists in USA.