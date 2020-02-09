Malaysian PM: Trump’s plan is utterly unacceptable & grossly unjust

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamed said the proposed Israel-Palestine peace deal that was announced by US president Donald Trump is “utterly unacceptable” and “grossly unjust.”

“The plan, dubbed the “Deal of the Century” by Trump, hands the holy city of Jerusalem on a silver platter to Israel in absolute disregard for the feelings of millions of Muslims and Christians worldwide,” Mahathir said in a speech in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

“This deal will only bring more conflict to the region, and will antagonize billions of people around the world,” Mahathir warmed at the third conference of the League of Parliamentarians for al-Quds.