IOF shot dead Palestinian teen near Tulkarm

Tulkarm/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces shot dead Palestinian teen near Qaffin Tulkarm village north of Tulkarm after he was shot and critically injured.

Palestinian Ministry of Health said Badr Nedal Nafla, 19, was critically injured by Israeli soldiers during protests near the village on Friday evening.

A live shot penetrated in his neck resulting in the cutoff of the main artery. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of his wounds a couple of minutes later.

This is the sixth Palestinian to be shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during ongoing protests across the occupied West Bank, sparked by US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of the “deal of the century” plan, which the Palestinians perceive as undermining their historical and political rights to statehood and independence.