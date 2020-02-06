Palestinian youth killed by Israeli fire following home demolition

PNN/ Jenin/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday shot Yazan Abu Tabeekh, 19, with two live rounds in the chest, causing him serious wounds before he was rushed to a hospital and announced dead there.

At least seven other Palestinians were injured, including two who sustained life-threatening wounds, during the clashes which broke out after IOF demolished the home of a Palestinian prisoner.

Thousands are currently gathered in front of the martyr’s home in Jenin refugee camp.

من امام منزل الشهيد يزن منذر ابو طبيخ في مخيم جنين. من امام منزل الشهيد يزن منذر ابو طبيخ في مخيم جنين.نقلا عن راديو ٢٤ FM Publiée par PNN Network sur Jeudi 6 février 2020

One of the wounded Palestinians is a police officer, identified as Lu’ay Ahmad Badwan, 25, from Azzoun town, who was shot by a live Israeli army round in the upper body. The bullet apparently struck his spine before he was rushed into surgery at the al-Razi hospital, in Jenin city.

On Wednesday evening as well, IOF shot dead a Palestinian teen during clashes in Hebron.