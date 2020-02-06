IOF shoot dead Palestinian teen boy in occupied West Bank

Hebron/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenage girl as tensions continue in the occupied Palestinian territories as part of the aftermath of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of his so-called deal of the century on the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinian witnesses, requesting not to be named, said bitter clashes broke out on Wednesday evening between a group of Palestinian protesters and Israeli military forces in Bab al-Zawiyeh neighborhood of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, situated 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Jerusalem.

Israeli soldiers fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets as well as tear gas canisters in order to disperse the crowd.

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Mohammad Salman al-Haddad, was shot in the heart and taken to a nearby hospital to receive proper medical treatment.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement Haddad was brought in critical condition to hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The statement added he had been hit by a live bullet in the chest, which penetrated through his heart, killing him almost immediately.

On January 28, Trump unveiled his so-called deal of the century, negotiated with Israel but without the Palestinians.