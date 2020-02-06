IOF demolish prisoner’s family home in Jenin

PNN/ Jenin/

The Israeli occupation bulldozers demolished, at dawn today, the house of the Palestinian prisoner family, Ahmed Al-Qanba, in the city of Jenin, amid armed clashes between the occupation soldiers and gunmen.

Six civilians, including a Palestinian policeman, who were standing in front of a police station, were wounded, after being shot by the Israeli soldiers, either with live bullets or rubber, while the occupation imposed on the Al-Basatin neighborhood in Jenin a closed military zone.

About 40 military vehicles stormed the city of Jenin, and demolished the house of the captive Al-Qanba for the second time, after it was first demolished in 2018.