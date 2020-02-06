Video : IOF currently raiding West Bank for driver who ran over 14 soldiers in Jerusalem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) has been raiding the West Bank, particularly Bethlehem city, looking for a vehicle which ran over 14 soldiers in Jerusalem.

According to Israeli media, 14 soldiers were wounded, one in critical condition, in a suspected car-ramming attack on Thursday overnight.

The driver managed to flee the scene, reportedly to Bethlehem.

Last night, 17-year-old boy Mohammad al-Haddad, was shot in the heart and killed on the spot during clashes that broke out in Hebron.

Meanwhile, local sources and citizens said that the Israeli occupation forces focused their military operations in the city of Beit Jala, where the occupation soldiers were deployed on major junctions in the city and conducted military patrols in the city’s streets.