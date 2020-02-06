Four Palestinians killed by IOF in less than 24 hours

PNN/ Jenin/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) killed four Palestinians in less than 24 hours.

Initial reports said that the most recent martyr was a Palestinian whom Israeli claimed carried out a stabbing attack in Bab Al-Asbat area in Jerusalem.

#عاجل الاحتلال يطلق النار على شاب عند باب الاسباط أحد أبواب المسجد الأقصى انباء عن عملية طعن بباب الاسباط بالقدس والنتيجة اصابة شرطي واعتقال المنفذ http://pnn.ps/?p=486675 Publiée par PNN Network sur Jeudi 6 février 2020

Minutes earlier, Sergeant Tariq Badwan, from Qalqilya was shot dead by snipers of the Israeli occupation soldiers while he was performing his duty in the headquarters of the special police in Jenin, according to medics in Al-Razi hospital.

Shooting of Tariq Badwan:

فيديو يوثق جريمة اعدام الاحتلال للرقيب أول طارق بدوان في مدينة جنين فجر اليوم فيديو يوثق جريمة اعدام الاحتلال للرقيب أول طارق بدوان في مدينة جنين فجر اليوم Publiée par PNN Network sur Jeudi 6 février 2020

Earlier this morning, the young man Yazan Abu Tabikh (19 years) was killed at dawn today, and six others were wounded, during clashes that broke out with the occupation forces in the Al-Basatin neighborhood of the city, after they demolished the house of the prisoner Ahmed Jamal Al-Qanaba. His funeral is taking place at the moment.

At around 2:00 AM today, 14 Israeli soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem. This followed a shooting of a Palestinian teen was also killed during clashes that broke out in Hebron.

Clashes broke out in several areas of the West Bank, including Bethlehem and Jenin, as IOF raided these areas.

At least 79 Palestinians have been injured in the clashes.