Breaking: Palestinian man critically wounded following alleged stabbing attack

PNN/ Jerusalem/
Initial reports said that a Palestinian man was critically injured after carrying out a stabbing attack took place in the occupied city of Jerusalem in the Old City.
Hebrew reports said that a stabbing attack took place in the Al-Asbat Gate, where an Israeli policeman was injured, before IOF completely closed down the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
According to the Hebrew sources, Israeli ambulance crews reported that a Palestinian youth was seriously wounded after being shot by the occupation forces on the pretext that he tried to carry out a stabbing operation in the Bab Al-Asbat area of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Jerusalemites reported that the occupation forces closed all the doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, after news that an occupying policeman was wounded in the Bab Al-Asbat area in occupied Jerusalem, where the occupation soldiers prevented any Palestinian from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
#عاجل الاحتلال يطلق النار على شاب عند باب الاسباط أحد أبواب المسجد الأقصى
انباء عن عملية طعن بباب الاسباط بالقدس والنتيجة اصابة شرطي واعتقال المنفذ http://pnn.ps/?p=486675
