PCBS: Increase in the Industrial Production Index during 2019

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) today published the Industrial Production Index, during December 2019 & during 2019, showing an increase in the Industrial Production Index during the year.

The overall IPI in Palestine with its Base Year (2018 = 100) reached 103.86 in 2019 which indicated an increase of 3.86% compared to 2018.

IPI for 2019 increased due to the increase in the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 22.62%, the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 3.88%, and the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 1.58%, while the activities of Mining and Quarrying decreased by 14.12%.

The table shows percent changes in IPI in Palestine for the period 2012 –2019:

Year Percent Changes % 2012 + 6.39 2013 + 7.82 2014 – 3.92 2015 – 3.80 2016 + 0.96 2017 + 4.11 2018 – 3.94 2019 + 3.86

Increase in the Industrial Production Index (IPI) in Palestine during December 2019

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 108.91 during December 2019 with an increase of 0.18% compared to November 2019 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

IPI for December 2019 increased due to the increase in the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 13.13% which had a share of 11.95% of the total industry, and the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 2.26% which had a share of 2.39% of the total industry, while the activities of Mining and Quarrying decreased by 8.00% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry, and the activities of Manufacturing Industry decreased by 1.49% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry.

The table shows percent changes in IPI for the period: January – December 2019: