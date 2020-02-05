PCBS: Increase in the Industrial Production Index during 2019

PNN/ Ramallah/
The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) today published the Industrial Production Index, during December 2019 & during 2019, showing an increase in the Industrial Production Index during the year.
The overall IPI in Palestine with its Base Year (2018 = 100) reached 103.86 in 2019 which indicated an increase of 3.86% compared to 2018.
IPI for 2019 increased due to the increase in the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 22.62%, the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 3.88%, and the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 1.58%, while the activities of Mining and Quarrying decreased by 14.12%.
The table shows percent changes in IPI in Palestine for the period 2012 –2019:
|Year
|Percent Changes %
|2012
|+ 6.39
|2013
|+ 7.82
|2014
|– 3.92
|2015
|– 3.80
|2016
|+ 0.96
|2017
|+ 4.11
|2018
|– 3.94
|2019
|+ 3.86
Increase in the Industrial Production Index (IPI) in Palestine during December 2019
The overall IPI in Palestine reached 108.91 during December 2019 with an increase of 0.18% compared to November 2019 (Base Year 2018 = 100).
IPI for December 2019 increased due to the increase in the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 13.13% which had a share of 11.95% of the total industry, and the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 2.26% which had a share of 2.39% of the total industry, while the activities of Mining and Quarrying decreased by 8.00% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry, and the activities of Manufacturing Industry decreased by 1.49% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry.
The table shows percent changes in IPI for the period: January – December 2019:
|Month
|Percent Changes (%)
|January
|10.36 –
|February
|2.89 +
|March
|6.11 +
|April
|0.28 +
|May
|8.09 –
|June
|1.01 +
|July
|10.83 +
|August
|4.61 –
|September
|8.86 +
|October
|0.82 –
|November
|1.90 –
|December
|0.18 +
|2019 Com. 2018
|3.86 +