Khaled calls for building national committees to boycott Israeli goods

PNN/ Ramallah/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, called on all Palestinian political and societal forces in the West Bank, including Jerusalem and in Gaza Strip, to build national boycott committees in all governorates in which various sectors and social groups, including labor unions, women and youth sectors participate , in order to impose a comprehensive boycott on occupation products in general and settlement products in particular and to prevent entry into the Palestinian markets , pursuant to the decision of the Palestinian National Council in its last session 2018 , sessions of successive Central Council and the Palestinian support and underpinned the decision of the Palestinian government to stop the import of vegetables, fruit, soft drinks and Israeli juices mineral water, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, after the decision of the Israeli defence minister to ban the import of Palestinian agricultural products and prevent its entry into the Israeli market.

He praised the decision and efforts of the Palestinian government and the Ministry of National Economy and its partners in the governmental institutions and relevant security agencies and the cooperation of Israeli products suppliers and their commitment to its decision to prevent the entry of Israeli goods and products into the Palestinian market, and pointed out that Palestinian imports of Israeli vegetables and fruits during the year 2018 amounted to $ 300 million, while the value of imports of mineral water, soft drinks and Israeli juices amounted to about 100 million dollars in the same year, and that the strict implementation of the government’s decision to boycott would contribute supporting the agricultural sector and raise its contribution to the structure of production and employment after deteriorated and reached 7% of GDP in 2018, and 6.1 in the national structure of employment.

In this context, Tayseer Khaled stressed the importance of activating the law prohibiting the entry of settlements products and services into the Palestinian markets issued in April 2010 and to bring their importers, distributors and promoters to judiciary, considering what they are doing is part of economic crimes and taking the maximum penalties especially for those who drown the national market with Settlements goods and services , and revealing the names of all those dealing with companies in industrial, commercial and other sectors , especially since the products of such companies are not subject to any Palestinian control, which constitutes a threat to the health of the Palestinian citizen, as well as it must be subject to the laws of the province as a colonial settlement products, set up by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories