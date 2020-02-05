EU and Denmark provide a contribution of around €6 million to build projects in Area C

Bethlehem/PNN/

The European Union and Denmark have provided around €6 million for the implementation of 16 social and public infrastructure projects in Area C. The contribution came through the European Union Area C Development Programme in the West Bank.

The steering committee meeting included the Palestinian Minister of Local Government, HE Majdi Al-Saleh, European Union Head of Cooperation, Gerhard Krause, and the Representative Office of Denmark in Ramallah. It was held at the Municipal Development and Lending Fund (MDLF) yesterday to review and endorse the selected localities and respective social and public infrastructure projects.

The fifth package of projects is expected to fund 16 social infrastructures in 15 localities across the West Bank, serving over 24,000 beneficiaries. The funded projects include schools, roads, multipurpose buildings, water distribution networks, water reservoirs and rehabilitation of electricity networks. This contribution brings the total amount of the programme to €15.2 million funded by the European Union and its Member States.

The European Union and its Member States provide humanitarian assistance to under privileged and marginalized communities in Area C in accordance with the humanitarian imperative. In parallel, the EU works with the Palestinian Authority to develop Area C and support Palestinian presence there. This includes projects promoting economic development and improving the quality of life of Palestinian communities in the areas of social infrastructure, private sector development, environment and agriculture.

Area C represents an important part of the occupied Palestinian territory and its sustainable social and economic development is essential for the viability of a contiguous future Palestinian state.