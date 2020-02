Two youths injured during clashes with IOF in Jericho

PNN/ Jericho/

Two Palestinian youths suffered rubber bullet injuries after Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, south of Jericho city, and clashed with local youths.

According to local sources, soldiers fired tear gas grenades and rubber bullets at angry youths after storming the camp, injuring two of them.

IOF also kidnaped 32-year-old Emad Abu Hammad from his home in the same camp.