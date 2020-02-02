Israeli warplanes stroke northern Gaza after midnight

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli warplanes on Sunday overnight stroke the northern Gaza Strip after midnight on Sunday, with no reported casualties.

Local reports said two airstrikes targeted the resistance site known as Palestine in northern Gaza shortly before a warplane bombed a cultivated plot of land in the same area.

He added that the Palestinian resistance responded to the aerial attacks and opened fire at the warplanes in northern Gaza.

According to Ynetnews website, a rocket was allegedly fired from Gaza at the neighboring Israeli settlement of Nahal Oz during the presence of Blue & White Party leader Benny Gantz in the area.

The Israeli occupation army said the rocket landed in an open area and no casualties or damage was reported.