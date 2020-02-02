Armed Israeli settlers attack, injured Palestinian family in West Bank

Hebron /PNN/

A group of Israeli settlers have attacked and injured a Palestinian family in the south of the occupied West Bank, local Palestinian media reports.

The attack took place near an Israeli military checkpoint in central Hebron on Saturday night.

The family members were on their way to the hospital when armed settlers from the Ramat Yishai settlement stopped their car at gunpoint and assaulted them.

55-year-old Mohammad Taysir Nayrukh and his family members suffered bruises and their car was damaged in the attack.

The eyewitnesses said that the Israeli soldiers stood idly and did not stop the settlers from assaulting the Palestinians.

Separately, gangs of rampaging Israeli settlers with an army escort broke into several neighborhoods in al-Khalil and threatened Palestinian families of expelling them from their homes.

The incidents come as the settlers have pressed ahead with their acts of vandalism and violence, known as price tag attacks, against Palestinians and their property as well as Muslim holy sites.

Last month, the Palestinian Authority strongly condemned an attack by a group of extremist Israeli settlers on a mosque in Jerusalem.

It said in a statement that the arson attack against the mosque in Beit Safafa town, located 4.5 kilometers (2.7 miles) southwest of Jerusalem al-Quds, besides assaults on other Christian and Muslim places of worship reflects the nature of Tel Aviv regime’s politics and attitudes, and its intentions to accommodate extremist Jews and fanatic settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on the international community to place Israeli settlers involved in attacks and acts of terror against the Palestinian population in the occupied territories on their terror lists and put travel bans on them.

Back in July 2015, a large fire broke out after settlers threw firebombs and Molotov cocktails into two Palestinian houses in the West Bank town of Duma, setting them ablaze while their inhabitants were asleep.

The arson attack killed 18-month-old baby Ali Dawabsheh, and critically wounded his father and mother, Sa’ad and Riham, who later succumbed to their injuries. Ali’s four-year-old brother, Ahmad, who was also wounded in the assault, remained the sole survivor of the ill-fated family.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

According to human rights groups, incidents of sabotage and violence by extremist settlers against Palestinians and their property are a daily occurrence throughout the West Bank.