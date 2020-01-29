Dozens injured as IOF attack Palestinian protesters

PNN/ Bethlehem/

At least 11 Palestinians were wounded by the Israeli attack on a protest in Bethlehem denouncing the Trump peace plan announced last night.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that its crews dealt with 11 injuries, one of which was a rubber-coated bullet in the head in Al-Aroub camp, north of Hebron, while the rest of the injuries were treated in the field.

Local sources said that the occupation forces stationed at the entrance to the camp fired tear gas canisters towards the march, which led to the injury of a citizen with a rubber bullet to the head.

In the city of Bethlehem, the Israeli occupation forces stationed at the northern entrance to the city, this afternoon, suppressed a march that condemned the so-called “deal of the century”.

The march started from the Deheisheh camp towards the “Rachel’s Tomb” at the northern entrance to the city of Bethlehem.

In the Jordan Valley, 10 citizens were suffocated after the occupation forces’ repression of the participants in the popular activities condemning the “deal of the century” and the endeavors to annex the northern Jordan Valley. Announcement of “Deal of the Century”.

The occupation forces have tightened their military measures in the Jordan Valley, and have erected many flying checkpoints in various areas, to prevent the arrival of citizens from various governorates there.

In Jerusalem, clashes broke out between the youths and the occupation forces near the University of Al-Quds in the town of Abu Dis, and the occupation soldiers fired gas bombs and rubber bullets at the citizens and students, and closed the main street near the university, without there being any casualties among the citizens and students.