IOF call for reinforcement in West Bank ahead of Trump’s plan announcement

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli occupation army today reinforced its security measures and its military presence at the northern entrance to the city of Al-Bireh, in the central West Bank, in anticipation of Palestinian protests rejecting the “Deal of the Century”.

The Israeli army closed the a road near the settlement of Beit El with dirt berms, and closed an iron gate on the road between the city of Al-Bireh and the Jalazon refugee camp.

The occupation also erected tents on a hill off the city of Al-Bireh, and launched a balloon believed to be carrying surveillance cameras, and Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers were deployed extensively near the mentioned settlement.

This comes following calls by Palestinian factions and activists and published on social media, for the launch of marches rejecting the US administration’s peace plan in the Middle East, which will be announced by US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday evening.

Trump had announced that the United States would publish its Middle East peace plan known as the “Deal of the Century” at 17:00 GMT Tuesday.

Trump said, during a meeting with the head of the Israeli caretaker government, Benjamin Netanyahu, that this initiative “is very reasonable for everyone.”

Trump indicated that his plan would appeal to both Netanyahu and his rival, the leader of the opposition “Blue-White” coalition, Benny Gantz, and also expected the Palestinians to admire it because “it is good for them” and is in their interest, he said.