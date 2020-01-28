Erekat, Mladenov call for ending occupation, enforcing int’l law

PNN/ Ramallah/

Senior PLO member, Dr. Saeb Erekat today met with Nickoly Mladenov the U N special representative to the Middle East peace process.

In a tweet, Erekat said they both reiterated common position, which called on enforcing international law, ending the occupation and called for two States on 1967 borders.

“In addition, No to settlements,no to annexation. Relevant UN resolutions , including 2334 , Arab peace initiative are the basis for lasting comprehensive peace,” Erekat wrote.

This comes as the Trump Administration is due to announce today the details of the “Deal of The Century,” which was widely rejected by the Palestinian leadership and people.