Jerusalem: Occupation to evict Palestinian family from its home for settlers

PNN/ Jerusalem/

An Israeli court issued on Sunday a decision to evict the Dweik family from its property in Batn al-Hawa neighborhood of Silwan in occupied Jerusalem, in favor of the “Ateret Cohenim Settlement Association”, on the pretext of the Jews’ ownership of the land on which the building is located.

The occupation court gave the family a deadline to implement the decision to evict the five-storey property by the beginning of August. Five families, consisting of 25 individuals, live in that building.

Wadi Hilweh-Silwan Information Center and the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood committee, in a joint statement, explained that the Magistrate Court rejected the objections submitted by the Dweik family to the judicial communications that they had received from the “Ateret Cohenim” Association in 2014, where they have tried and over the past years to prove their right to Land and property, which they lived in for about 60 years.

Mazen Dweik explained that “Ateret Cohenim Association claims ownership of the land on which the building is, knowing that my grandfather bought the land in 1963, and since that time the family has lived in it.”

The statement added that the pursuit of the Dweik family started by the municipality of the occupation in 2008, when the municipality issued a decision to demolish two floors of the property on the pretext of building without a permit, and after years in the courts, the Supreme Court rejected the municipality’s decision, to surprise the family after that by a judicial notification from the “Ateret Cohenim Association” demanded the land, and held during the past years several sessions, most recently 7 months ago, and the decision was issued today.

He pointed out that the Association “Ateret Cohenim” started since September 2015 to deliver judicial notices to the people of the neighborhood, demanding the land built on them their homes, after the association obtained in 2001 the right to manage the property of the Jewish Association, which claims ownership of the land.

The statement added that the Dweik family building is within the scheme of “Ateret Cohenim” to control 5 dunums and 200 square meters of belly of fancy in the town of Silwan, under the pretext of its ownership of Jews from Yemen since 1881, and the association “Ateret Cohenim” claims that the Supreme Court approved the ownership of Jews from Yemen For the belly of the fancy.

The Information Center and the Batn Al-Hawa committee clarified that 84 family members of the neighborhood received, during the past years, judicial notifications to claim the land on which their homes are built, and all of them are fighting a struggle in the Israeli courts to prove their right to the land that they bought from their previous owners with official papers.