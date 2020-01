IOF hand out four demolition threats near Jenin

PNN/ Jenin/

The Israeli occupation army on Sunday handed out demolition threats to four Palestinian citizens, west of Jenin, for four homes under construction.

According to local sources, citizens from the families of Rifai and Abu Hammad in Rummanah village received demolition notices against four homes under construction.

The Israeli army claimed the houses were built near the separation wall and with no license.