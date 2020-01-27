CEC Chairman meets with Swedish officials 

PNN/ Ramallah/

CEC Chairman, Dr. Hanna Nasir, met today with Anna Hammargen, Ambassador at the Department for the Middle East and North Africa at the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Jessica Olausson, General Consul of Sweden in Jerusalem, at CEC’s Headquarters in Al-Bireh.

During the meeting attended by the Swedish Deputy Consul General in Jerusalem Agnes Julin, CEO, Hisham Kuhail and Deputy CEO, Ashraf Shuaibi, Dr. Nasir discussed the CEC’s latest consultations with political parties and CSOs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with regards to general elections.

Dr. Nasir expressed hope for international and European efforts to contribute in eliminating obstacles that stands in the way of holding elections in all Palestinian territories including Jerusalem.