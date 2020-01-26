Netanyahu: US Middle East plan to be published this week

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that US President Donald Trump will publish the “Deal of the Century” plan this week.

During his weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu indicated that he will fly to the United States today, to meet President Trump tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, to discuss the publication of the deal, describing Trump as “the true friend of Israel.”

Netanyahu reiterated his position that this “historic opportunity” comes once in history and should not be missed, adding that “we are in the midst of very exciting events, and they must be seized.”

Meanwhile, he refused to answer a question if he agreed to establish a Palestinian state according to what the plan stipulated, as the seventh Hebrew channel reported.