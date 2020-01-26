Khaled: The American Administration behaves the same as outlaws

PNN/ Ramallah/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization ( PLO ), member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, called on the administration of US President Donald Trump to stop behaving as outlaws and marketing Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of his far-right camp with successive gifts starting with the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, and attempt to liquidate the UNRWA , and the right of Palestinian people to return to their homes, from which they were displaced by brutal military force.

He added that the US administration’s call for both Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Kahul Lavan leader Benny Gantz to visit Washington to discuss with them the details of the deal of the century before putting it to the public is a provocative and hostile act that insult the international community in general and the Arab countries concerned in particular, because it deals as if they are not present in one of the most serious issues, that threatens if it continues without comprehensive and balanced solutions , stability and security in the region as well as international peace and security

He continued, that the American administration, which promotes solutions that take into account the facts imposed by the occupation authorities on the ground over the years, according to its claim, completely ignores that these facts have been imposed by brute force, and does not see that the State of Israel is the only country in the world, that intensity uses live bullets, rubber bullets, and American-made gas and sound bombs over many years against peaceful demonstrators, who defend their lands, on which settlements and outposts crawl, which have turned into safe havens for Jewish terror organizations under full protection by the occupation army and various political, diplomatic protection provided by the US administration and its ambassador in Tel Aviv.

Tayseer Khaled stressed that the goal that the American administration is seeking from inviting Israeli leaders to Washington and presenting its so called the century deal plan , is to present a new free gift to Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right camp before the Knesset elections on the second of next March . The US administration is promoting the mirage itself, so that none of the Palestinians can be a partner in marketing its poisonous and corrupted deal, and it is better for this administration to return to the United Nations Charter, the values ​​of the civilized international community and apply fully respect for UN Charta and international law and stop working out of the law.