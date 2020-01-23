Putin set to meet Abbas today

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Palestine for the third time where he is set to meet President Mahmoud Abbas at the presidential headquarters Bethlehem, West Bank.

This comes after the Russian President, who arrived Thursday morning, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to participate in the International Forum on the Holocaust, and among the files put on the table of discussions between the two sides highlight the issue of the Israeli prisoner to Russia, Ostrich Oskar.

In a joint statement to reporters, Netanyahu said, “I would like to welcome our great friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sarah and I are pleased to host you again at our home here in Jerusalem, and I thank you for the strong relationship between Russia and Israel that serves our peoples and countries and peace and stability in the region.

In turn, Putin considered that his visit would “enhance bilateral relations.”

Jaffa Yesakher, the mother of the Israeli woman, who is serving an actual prison in Russia after being convicted of smuggling drugs, participated in part of the meeting.

After the meeting, Putin said that the mother of Iskhasar would meet with the Russian official on issues related to human rights issues and the presidential pardon, while telling the Israeli media, “It will go well.”

On the other hand, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, “Kan”, quoted the Kremlin source as saying that Putin will demand during the talks the return of the properties of the Russian Church in Jerusalem to Russian ownership.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence and British Crown Prince Prince Charles have arrived to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz camp.