Israel threatens to seize lands south of Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday handed out a decision seize lands from the villages of Tal, Madama and Burin, south of Nablus.

Ghassan Daghlas, who is responsible for the settlement file in the northern West Bank, said that the occupation forces notified villagers of taking over an area of their land in these villages.

Daghlas added that the threatened lands extend from Madama Bridge to the military tower in the village of Tal, and extend on the sides of the military road, with a length of 3 km.