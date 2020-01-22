New batch joins human rights defenders in Hebron

The National Association of Human Rights Defenders has concluded and the new graduates who completed the intensive training course that was one week learned how to document, camera protection.

The National Association of Human Rights Defenders ‘Organization ended the graduation of a new batch of human rights defenders activists who enrolled in an intensive training course that lasted for one week where the topic of the course was to learn how to document with the camera and protection in addition to learning the basic principles in montage and collecting videos, video editing to make a short film.

Co Founder of Human Rights Defenders, Badee Dwaik, head of The National Asscioation of Human Rights Defenders Orgnization in Palestine, said that the new graduates will join the previous groups that were trained in video documentation, editing and accompanying Palestinian families and school students who live in areas of friction from settlements with military barriers for protection-and they will soon be trained on The issue of human rights and providing them with the necessary skills until many cameras are published that document the human rights situation that Palestinians live under Israeli occupation, as Hebron is considered the capital of apartheid due to the policy of daily abuse The oppressive occupation practiced by the occupation and its tools against the Palestinians. Therefore, the idea of the well-known photography project “ Capture Occupation Camera Project ” which was established by the Human Rights Defenders who succeeded in documenting many Israeli occupation crimes, including the assassination of the martyr Abdel-Fattah al-Sharif, which was documented by the activist Imad Abu Shamsyeh and many From the crimes of the occupation and assassinations in cold blood.

This is the documentation project founded by the Human Rights Defenders’ group, which is a grass roots movement and one of the pioneering and important projects in the Palestinian peaceful struggle. The camera is the weapon of life for the Palestinian who documents the crimes of the occupation, and the Palestinian narrative proves that the youth and children of Palestine are murdered in cold blood by the occupation soldiers and settlers under false pretexts and justifications .

The National Association of Human Rights Defenders Organization is an independent Palestinian democratic national grouping that adopts methods of peaceful popular resistance and to document and expose occupation crimes internationally and locally, in addition to training and encouraging people to engage in peaceful popular resistance against the Israeli occupation, and supporting Palestinian people living between military checkpoints and Israeli settlements psychologically and socially And economically.