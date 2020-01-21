Palestine urges EU to take tougher stand on Israel’s ‘open battle’ against occupied Jerusalem

Ramallah/PNN/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has criticized the European Union for its “weak and late” measures vis-à-vis the Israel activities across Palestinian territories, particularly in Jerusalem, calling on the 28-member bloc to adopt a firmer stand against Israeli “open battle” against the occupied holy city.

Israel has established a sort of immunity against any effects and consequences of statements issued by the European Union or its individual member states as it continues to commit crimes against our people, throwing against the wall all the international condemnations, pleas, and expressions of concern,” the ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday.

he statement noted that “contentment with statements of rejection of occupation measures remains shy, weak and late, and does not rise to the level of the problem and the responsibilities of the European Union and its member states.”

The Palestinian foreign ministry then called on the EU “to take a stronger position to confront the open battle over Jerusalem.

The statement also pointed to the Israeli regime’s continued crimes the Palestinian nation, mentioning the seizure of residential buildings, the expulsion of their residents and subsequent handover to settlers or Judaic associations as well as distribution of demolition notices among dozens of Palestinian families.

The ministry later talked about the Israeli regime’s daily provocations at al-Aqsa Mosque plus Palestinian schools in Jerusalem and settlement construction, calling on the EU to adopt a more effective stance to stop the acts of aggression.

Israel has been occupying the West Bank, including East, since 1967. Ever since, it has been building settlements throughout the land, in a move condemned by the United Nations and considered illegal under international law.

International bodies and rights groups say Israeli demolitions of Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are an attempt to uproot Palestinians from their native territory and confiscate more land for the expansion of illegal settlements.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.