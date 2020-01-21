Israel banned nine Palestinians from traveling on Monday

PNN/ Jericho/

Israeli occupation authorities on Monday prevented nine Palestinians citizens from traveling through the Karama crossing with the Jordanian side, under the pretext of security prevention.

A statement issued by the General Administration of Crossings and Borders said on Tuesday that 5,822 passengers were transported in both directions from the crossing yesterday.

He explained that the number of departures reached 2,433 passengers and arrivals 3389 passengers, while the occupation returned 9 citizens.

Al Karama crossing is scheduled to operate for 24 hours today in both directions.