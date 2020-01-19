President Abbas visits The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem 

Bethlehem /PNN/

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, along with Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, on Saturday visited Banksy’s ‘The Walled-Off’ Hotel in Bethlehem, which is surrounded by the Israeli separation wall, describing it as a significant achievement in delivering the Palestinian national message by art.

The visit came upon the president’s arrival to Bethlehem to participate in the celebrations of the Armenian Christmas, where he attended the midnight mass in the Church of the Nativity.

Abbas toured at the hotel rooms and sections that reflect the reality of Palestinian life in artistic figures documenting the types of suffering experienced by the Palestinians as a result of the Israeli measures.

Manager of the Walled Off Hotel, Wissam Salsaa’ told PNN that he was grateful for the visit, where Abbas expressed his pride in this great artwork, which shows the suffering of our Palestinian people in a civilized way for the whole world.

Salsaa’, added that the president described the hotel as a “Mobile Ministry of Tourism” Because it helps all visitors to Palestine to know the tourist and political conditions.