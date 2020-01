PNN/ Gaza/

For the third time in the past week, Israeli Occupation on Saturday opened the dams collecting rainwater towards farmland east of Gaza City, flooding hundreds of dunams of agricultural land.

According to WAFA, Israel opened the dams and drained the collected rainwater toward the Gaza Strip flooding and damaging hundreds of dunams of land planted with wheat, barley, peas, cabbage, and cauliflower.

Reports said farmers’ losses were estimated at thousands of dollars.