IOF open fire on Gaza farms while planes spray toxic pesticides

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli occupation forces on Thursday morning, opened fire towards farmers’ lands in the northern Gaza Strip, while his planes sprayed harmful agricultural pesticides on the crops of citizens in the southern Gaza Strip.

Local sources confirmed that IOF opened fire towards agricultural lands in eastern Gaza and northern Beit Lahia, without any injuries reported.

In another context, the occupation planes sprayed toxic pesticides in the atmosphere of the separation fence east of the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, which led to their access to the agricultural lands of the citizens.