IOF demolish Palestinian owned barracks for the fifth time 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

For the fifth time in a row, Israeli occupation bulldozers demolished barracks and tents for citizen Muhammad Zreineh in the Bir Ouna area in the town of Beit Jala in the Bethlehem governorate, yet again displacing his family and their livestock.

The occupation authorities claim that the barracks, located in Area C of the West Bank in an area surrounded by the wall, were built without Israeli licensing. Area C falls under full Israeli control and Palestinian owners in the area suffer from demolitions and obtaining licenses.

In an interview with PNN, Zreineh said that large forces from the occupation army and the so-called border guards and municipality crews stormed the area and bulldozed down the barracks and tents.

The family lived in a tent in the area where they looked after their livestock. The owner said in addition to the demolition losses, about 35 sheep were lost and are still not found.

Zirinah explained that the Israeli occupation forces deliberately destroyed the facilities in order to force the family to leave their land in order for the occupation to annex the land and expand settlement.