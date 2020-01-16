IOF arrest 9 Palestinians Thursday overnight

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli occupation forces launched, last night and early Thursday, a campaign of arrests that targeted at least nine citizens from separate areas of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, in addition to the outbreak of clashes that led to the injury of a young man, by the bullets of the occupation.

In Jenin, the occupation forces arrested two from Jenin, and a third from Jenin camp, after raiding the homes of their relatives.

Local sources said that the occupation soldiers blew up the gate of the family of the detainee Jarrar, beat him, and interrogated him for more than an hour, as confrontations broke out between the youths and the occupation forces that fired sound bombs and metal bullets, which resulted in the injury of one of the youths.

In Occupied Jerusalem, the Israeli occupation forces arrested four citizens after they raided and searched their homes in the town of Al-Issawiya.