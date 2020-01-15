Israel to construct new prisons for Palestinian inmates

Bethlehem /PNN/

Israel has approved a plan to build four new jails in the occupied territories as the regime mounts its arrest campaign against Palestinians.

Israeli media reported on Tuesday that the so-called housing council had authorized constructing the prison complexes, which would comprise several facilities specialized for political, criminal, and minor detainees, south of the occupied lands and the city of Haifa.

Israel’s Channel 7 said the new prison complexes would fit for 4,000 political prisoners and would each include detention centers, a police station and a court.

The construction project is expected to be completed in 2040.

Israel currently has 30 prison facilities, most of which are old and crowded.

At the end of November 2019, there were at least 4,638 Palestinian security detainees and prisoners in Israeli jails, including 303 from the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

Israeli forces regularly storm Palestinian towns to make mass arrests.

Many Palestinian inmates are kept in Israeli custody without trial or charge.

Palestinians complain that they are subjected to assault and torture at Israeli prisons.

Some of the detainees resort to open-ended hunger strikes to voice their outrage at dire prison conditions.