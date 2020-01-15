4 Palestinians were arrested : IOF raids blacksmith workshop, seizes equipment near Salfit

Salfit/PNN/

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Wednesday stormed a Palestinian-owned blacksmith workshop and confiscated its equipment in Kafr ad-Dik town, southwest of Salfit.

Kafr ad-Dik’s mayor Ibrahim al-Isa said in press statements that the IOF seized the equipment of a blacksmith workshop owned by the Palestinian citizen Shaher Damra under “false pretenses”.

He noted that the IOF imposed a temporary closure on the same workshop about a year ago.

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Wednesday kidnapped a number of Palestinian citizens during overnight raids in the West Bank.

Local sources said that the IOF stormed the eastern area of Nablus City and arrested Baker Dweikat after breaking into his family house.

In Ramallah, the IOF stormed Ni’lin town and arrested two Palestinian youths indentified as Mustafa al-Khatib and Ahmad al-Khatib.

Local residents said that violent clashes flared up between IOF soldiers and Palestinian citizens during the raid.

Meanwhile, the IOF raided Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem City, kidnapped Ahmad Abu Odeh and transferred him to an undeclared destination.