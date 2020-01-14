Israel to build four new prisons

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli government approved the comprehensive plan to increase the number of prisons, by building for new prisons, Hebrew Channel 7 said.

According to the channel, the prisons would fit 4,000 political prisoners, and will also have detention centers, a police station and a court, according to the long-term plan till 2040.

The channel noted that the Israel currently has 30 prisons and detention centers, but is not commensurate with the living conditions of prisoners.