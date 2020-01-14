Israel to build four new prisons

PNN/ Bethlehem/
The Israeli government approved the comprehensive plan to increase the number of prisons, by building for new prisons, Hebrew Channel 7 said.
According to the channel, the prisons would fit 4,000 political prisoners, and will also have detention centers, a police station and a court, according to the long-term plan till 2040.
The channel noted that the Israel currently has 30 prisons and detention centers, but is not commensurate with the living conditions of prisoners.
There are currently 5,000 political prisoners in Israeli jails, 458 of whom are administrative detainees, 41 Female prisoners and 185 Child prisoners, (24 of them under the age of 16).