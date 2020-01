Girl run over by settler while on her way to school

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A 17-year-old Palestinian schoolgirl was run over and injured by an Israeli settler while on her way to school in Keesan village, east of Bethlehem this morning.

The girl’s uncle, Radwan Ghazal told PNN that Yasmine Ghazal was run over by a settler while she was on her way to school in Tekoa village.

Radwan also said that Yasmine was taken to Al-Yamamah Hospital in Bethlehem, and sustained moderate to slight injuries.