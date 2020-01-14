After 114 days of hunger strike: Israel sets release date for prisoner Zahran

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) leftist movement confirmed the victory prisoner Ahmad Zahran, who suspended on Monday evening his open hunger strike after reaching an agreement with the Israeli Prisons Service to not renew his administrative detention, and that he will be released on 25/2/2020.

The movement praised the steadfastness of the prisoner Ahmed Zahran, who had carried on with the open hunger strike for approximately 114 days, pointing that several months ago he also went on a 33 day hunger strike, stressing on his courage to win the batter with his “empty intestine”.

Zahran served a total of 15 years in Israeli prisons for resisting the occupation.

Throughout his strike, Zahran lost over 35 kilograms of his weight, and suffered from low heartbeat, pain throughout his body and a critical drop in saline level.