Israel renews administrative detention for detainee two days before release

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) today renewed the administrative detention of Shurouq Al-Badan, 25, for six more months only two days before her scheduled release, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said.

Al-Badan, from Bethlehem, was about to conclude six months in administrative detention and be freed before she was slammed with another period behind bars. She was arrested on July 15 of last year.

Three other Palestinian women are also held in administrative detention without charge or trial and based on secret evidence not available for their lawyers and for various periods of time.

The PPS said Israel currently has 40 Palestinian women behind bars for their resistance of the Israeli occupation.

Administrative detention is illegal under international law.