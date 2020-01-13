IPS relocates 34 minor prisoners without adult overseers

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israel Prison Services (IPS) today relocated 34 Palestinian minor prisoners held at Ofer military camp and prison, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, to Damoun prison without any of their adult overseers, said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in a statement.

WAFA reported that the statement warned of the danger of such move as it undermines one of the prisoner’s achievements to provide caretaker rights for minors, adding that this could make the minors targets of abusive measures by the IPS.

The decision has prompted strong protests by the prisoners who look after the minors as the relocation may undermine the rights of the minor prisoners who could be abused by the prison guards in the absence of their adult overseers.

Some 200 minors are currently held in Israeli prisons out of nearly 5,000 Palestinian political prisoners incarcerated for resisting the Israeli occupation of their land. The adult prisoners usually take care of the minors and help them adjust to their new situation as well as represent them in any dispute with the IPS.