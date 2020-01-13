IOF arrest eight Palestinians in night raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

At dawn today, Monday, the Israeli occupation forces arrested at least eight citizens as part of a large-scale raid campaign in different parts of the West Bank.

Local sources said that the occupation forces arrested a former prisoner from Tulkarm, and another youth was arrested after storming his house in Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus.

In Qalqilya, IOF arrested a young man after storming and searching his house.

Soldiers also arrested a youth from from Al-Dheisha camp, south of Bethlehem, and another from Al-Doha neighborhood after they raided and searched their homes.