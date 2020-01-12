Prisoner in critical condition after 112 days of hunger strike

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestinian administrative prisoner, Ahmad Zahran, 42, is in critical condition after 112 days of hunger strike, the Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees said on Saturday.

According to the commission, Zahran is suffering from low heart beats, pain throughout his body, critical drop in saline level and loss of over 35 kilograms of his weight as a result of the hunger strike.

An Israeli military court rejected last Tuesday an appeal by Zahran for his release and insisted that he ends his hunger strike first before looking into this case so that he will be physically able to undergo the brutal Israeli interrogation.

Zahran, from the Ramallah-area village of Deir Abu Mishaal, was detained in March of last year and placed under administrative detention without charge or trial and based on secret evidence not available even to his lawyer. He observed a 39-day hunger strike in July but ended it after he was promised to be released. However, he resumed his hunger strike after the Israeli authorities have reneged on their promise.

He has served a total of 15 years in Israeli prisons for resisting the occupation.