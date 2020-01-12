Palestinian demolishes his own home after threats by Israeli authorities

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli occupation municipality in Jerusalem forced a Palestinian to demolish his own home, located in the town of Jabal Al-Mukabber, south of Jerusalem.

According to sources, the municipality forced Sayel Ja’abis to demolish his home by himself on the pretext of no building license.

The occupation municipality claimed that Ja’abis had previously received several warnings and demolition threats, which he had a lawyer for. However, the municipality gave him until Sunday to evacuate and demolish the house.

The sources pointed out that the citizen was forced to demolish his home by himself, in order not to bear the costs of demolishing the occupation mechanisms of the house, which are estimated at tens of thousands of shekels.