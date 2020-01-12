NBC: Israeli intel helped US assassinate Soleimani

PNN/

The Israeli intelligence helped the US assassinate head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Maj.-Gen. Qasem Soleimani, NBC News reported.

After flying to Iraq from Damascus, Soleimani was targeted by a US rocket attack on a convoy at Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

According to The New York Times, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before Soleimani was assassinated, being the only leader in the region that was informed about the operation.

As the Cham Wings Airbus A320 carrying Soleimani landed outside the Iraqi capital, CIA agents at the Baghdad International Airport confirmed the exact location of the plane, the NBC report said.

Then, US drones armed with four Hellfire missiles, moved into position in the Iraqi airspace, fully controlled by American forces.