Israeli cabinet warns from secret ICC arrest warrants

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Members of the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet are said to be “profoundly concerned” that the International Criminal Court and may issue secret arrest warrants for Israeli officials it considers suspects as it will launch a war crimes investigation against Israel, within the next 90 days.

Last month, ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced her office “has concluded with the determination that all the statutory criteria under the Rome statute for the opening of an investigation have been met.

As Israel is not a signatory to the Rome Statute that lends the ICC its power, Israelis claims Bensouda has no jurisdiction over the matter. Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority joined the Rome Statute in 2015.

If the ICC does issue such warrants, high-ranking Israeli officials and army officers may be arrested upon traveling abroad and extradited to The Hague.