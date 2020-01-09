IPS assault prisoners in Megiddo prison

PNN/ Megiddo/

Israeli prison forces on Tuesday night stormed section (4) of the Megiddo jail and brutally assaulted Palestinian prisoners.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the forces’ raid on section 4 lasted for several hours before they transferred 20 prisoners to other temporary cells.

A few days ago, 92 prisoners had been transferred from section 7, which was flooded by rainwater, to section 4.

Because of the resultant overcrowding in section 4, some prisoners had to sleep on floors.