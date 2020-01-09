IOF detain seven Palestinians in West Bank raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested seven Palestinians in raids in the occupied West Bank, including a 16-year-old boy, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

The Society said in a report on the daily arrests by the Israeli army that soldiers detained Faris Ramzi Wazani, 16, from, the town of Izzariyeh, east of Jerusalem.

It said soldiers also detained 18-year-old Usama Nathir Hamed, from the Ramallah-area town of Silwad. Hamed was released from Israeli prison only one month ago after serving 10 months for resisting the Israeli occupation.

In addition to these two, the army detained two men, 22 and 24 years old, from Bethlehem, said the PPS.

A 50-year-old man was also detained in an army raid of Kufr al-Labbad, in addition to a 26-year-old man from Azzoun town and one reported to be a former prisoner from Kufl Haris, all in the north of the West Bank.